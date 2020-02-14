Scotty James and Jiayu Liu Take Dew Tour Gold in Modified Pipe Presented by Toyota

words by Mary Walsh

In recent years, contest snowboarding has become increasingly specific. As trick difficulty has evolved, so has the necessity for competitors to focus solely on one discipline in order to remain competitive with their peers. In the halfpipe, this has raised the bar on rotations, but also often only shows one side of the riders’ depth of skill.

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

This is where the Dew Tour modified halfpipe comes in. To be a truly great at halfpipe, a rider has to be really good at snowboarding; edge-to-edge board control is paramount when navigating 20-foot walls. The snowboarders that excel are truly talented snowboarders all around and the Dew Tour’s re-imagination of the traditional transition takes the discipline out of its comfort zone and catalyzes competitors’ creativity. This not only allows for the pros to show the breadth of their style and trick selection, but also rewards those whose duality is just as comfortable on jumps as within the pipe walls.

Women’s Modified Pipe Final Presented By Toyota:

On Saturday, February 8th, the women were up first for modified pipe finals. After the apocalyptic snowstorm that had dumped almost three feet on Copper Mountain just a day prior, Saturday opened up to sunny skies and moderate temps. It was perfect for a pipe contest.

This year, the absence of Kelly Clark who retired from competitive riding and Chloe Kim, who is taking a year off, has opened up the doors for new riders to assert themselves within the pipe walls, of course in addition to the riders who have been landing on the podium over the past few seasons already. At Copper, it was China’s Jiayu Liu—dropping into the women’s modified pipe final after winning the section alongside Burton teammate, Danny Davis, during Dew Tour’s Team Challenge—who took the podium. Liu put down the most technical upper section, going 360 to 540 and then sent a big front seven to Haakon flip in the traditional pipe walls.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Maddie Mastro, a force to be reckoned with in the pipe landed in second place with back-to-back alley oop threes in the top portion of the course as well as a big crippler in the traditional section of the pipe, adding silver hardware to her burgeoning collection. Coming off a gold at X Games Aspen, Spain’s Queralt Castellet landed in third with back-to-back 900s in the lower portion of the pipe (her methods of the riders’ right hip above the pipe were a thing of beauty).

Men’s Modified Pipe Final Presented By Toyota:

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Scotty James won again.

