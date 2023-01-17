It has been TEN YEARS since Selema Masekela was at the base of the mountain in Aspen calling runs and interviewing snowboarders. Announced late last week, Selema is coming back to host the iconic event in Colorado and we can’t wait to see him! Fans, pro riders, and industry legends all chimed in on the comments of the announcement with congratulations and a celebration for the return of a respected and loved voice of snowboarding to the big stage.

Mark McMorris summed up all of our feelings with a simple “boom” written in the comments. Keep an eye out for all the X Games coverage starting next week! (Invited list of snowboard athletes below).