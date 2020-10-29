Six Days—Eric Jackson

Before the new coronavirus brought life to a halt, Eric Jackson put the pedal to the metal in the backcountry for a week in February, captured in this new cut from Eric, Connor Winton and 10 Barrel Brewing. Enjoy Six Days in three minutes.

Presented by 10 Barrel Brewing

Film/edit: Connor Winton

Additional filming: Dave Craig

