Slappy Curb—The Homework Project With Spencer Schubert

Don’t let a little work run you off! Look at it this way. There are only a few things you’re likely to be skating as you tack the years on, and curbs are one of them. Make an investment in yourself.

Spencer Schubert runs you through it in the latest episode of The North Face’s The Homework Project.

