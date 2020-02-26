SNOWBOARDER Magazine’s Ms. Superpark Comes to Colorado’s Front Range at Eldora Mountain March 3-6, 2020

Carlsbad, CA (February 25, 2020) — SNOWBOARDER Magazine is excited to announce this year’s edition of the most esteemed women’s freestyle event in snowboarding, Ms. Superpark. With the generous support of Roxy, Ms. Superpark 2020 will begin on Tuesday, March 3rd at Eldora Mountain, CO as nearly one hundred of the top female snowboarders from around the world descend on Woodward Eldora for four days of impressive and inventive riding. Jess Kimura, Christy Prior, 2019 Ms. Superpark Standout Emma Crosby, 2019 Park Princess Stefi Luxton, Maria Thomsen, Nirvana Ortanez, and more will drop into gigantic jumps, creative jibs, awe-inspiring transition, and all-around inordinary builds created to cater to their advanced freestyle abilities, providing a proper place for the leading ladies of snowboarding to showcase their skills and catalyze progression.

As the event host for the 2020 edition of Ms. Superpark, Eldora Mountain will let their commitment to inventive park riding shine in the week’s setup. Since 2016, Woodward Eldora has offered an enhanced terrain park program that caters to all levels and types of snowboarders, featuring five parks that range from progression to pro level with events to match. Ms. Superpark is the latest happening to highlight the action at Woodward Eldora.

Photo Credit: Mary Walsh

“Eldora is honored to partner with SNOWBOARDER to host Ms. Superpark and bring the world’s top female snowboard athletes to Boulder County’s backyard mountain,” said Brent Tregaskis, President and General Manager of Eldora Mountain. “Our Woodward Eldora terrain park staff is building a special venue designed to allow these women to take their amazing riding to new heights, which complements our twin goals of getting more girls and women out on the mountain and continuing to provide the most innovative terrain features close to Colorado’s Front Range. Eldora’s Ms. Superpark setup includes a newly reimagined version of one of Colorado’s first halfpipes and we plan to open the whole arena to the public following the event.”

Through a multi-faceted invite list that includes competition elite Hailey Langland and Anna Gasser; video part veterans Desiree Melancon and Jill Perkins; up-and-comers Alexis Rolland and Nora Beck; and many more, Ms. Superpark offers a unique opportunity for snowboarders of all strata to shine alongside their peers, idols, and snowboarding legends. This year, the stage is set for the current community to showcase their park prowess and provide a glimpse into what to expect in the coming seasons.

“Ms. Superpark has long been a gathering in which the women of snowboarding have come together to not only display their progressive status quo, but to eschew the expected and showcase what is possible when provided a dedicated setting in which to progress,” said SNOWBOARDER Senior Editor, Mary Walsh. “It is an opportunity for up-and-comers to ride alongside established pros, and every winter, this melting pot of talent, style, and terrain preference creates an unparalleled collective creativity that produces some of the most exciting riding of the season. I can’t wait to see what goes down this year at Eldora!”

Ms. Superpark 2019 Highlights:

Follow the Ms. Superpark 2020 action in real time when you’re on the go by checking out @snowboardermag, @eldoramtnresort, @roxy, and #mssuperpark on Instagram. Stay tuned to Snowboarder.com for news, daily updates, videos, photo galleries direct from Woodward Eldora.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!