Snowboard icon and SLC native Jeremy Jones just announced his involvement with the GRIT Rail Jam going down in UT during the NBA All-Star weekend in Utah.

According to the NBA Website:

“Grit Rail Jam, presented by the Utah Sports Commission, Utah Jazz, and Cactus Jack, is a free-to-attend, daytime snowboarding competition that will take place at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway. The two-day event, organized by Jeremy Jones in partnership with Scott, will feature amateur riders on the rails from 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. Professional athletes, along with the top female and male amateur riders from Friday, will compete from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 with medals and cash prizes on the line. Scott will be in attendance during the Saturday competition to cheer on the finalists.”

Zak Hale, Dusty Henrickseon, and Denver Ore, Jake Canter and Zeb Powell, Jill Perkins, Iris Pham, Egan Wint, and Sierra Forscliemer are some of the confirmed riders in the event.