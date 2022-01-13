With 11 snowboard video parts under his belt—including his 2021 ender in “Good Sport” which has people talking that it might be the video part of the year—this street rider from Bend has left his mark in snowboarding! This week we talk Jibology, Cobra Dogs, missing Dillon Ojo, dinner with Terje, Covid in Russia, riding golf courses and parks, Keep The Change, bungees and so much more. Most kids raised in Bend, Oregon grow up riding Bachelor and become skilled powder riders with top notch board control. Join us on this weeks episode of The Bomb Hole to find out how Spenny took a different route and applied his board skills to the streets, becoming one of today’s elite top tier “jibbers”.