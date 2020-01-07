SSS—Eiki Helgason’s Snowskate Full Part

What has Eiki been up to the past season? This. Time well spent we would say. Enjoy part one of three from SSS, featuring snow, skate and snowskate.

“SSS is a project I’ve been working on all year, I had a mission to film full parts in every board sport that I do: Snowboarding, Skateboarding & Snowskate. This is my Snowskate Full Part!!!”— Eiki Helgason

Cameos by Freyr Helgason and Davíð Hólm Júlíusson.

