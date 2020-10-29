STIR—Full Movie from BLP

Additional riders: Oliver Adams, Bryanne Michelle, Mike Ruddy Edited by Quin Ellul Filmed by The Squad Additional filming by JJ & Finn Westbury Photography by Liam Glass Effects by Quin Ellul, Gregor Zed, Liam Glass Text & titles by Landis King

A new movie from Albertan crew BLP featuring Manu Calvo, Taco, Gregor Zed, Jake Whitburn, Taylor Davies, Kevin Beaudet, Quin Ellul, and Conner Felix.

