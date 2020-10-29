Stoke the Vote—POW Pre-Election Night Party

Protect Out Winters’ massive campaign to turn out the vote continues with a special, election-eve live event. Details below!

From the POW desk:

What do Olympian Jessie Diggins, U.S. Senator Bennet (CO) and Portugal. The Man! have in common?

Well…like you; they are voters, they love the outdoors, and they will be at POW’s Stoke the Vote party the night before the biggest, most consequential election. So rather than nervously flipping through the newsfeed and fretting the evening away; put your energy to good use! POW will celebrate the work that the outdoor state’s done to encourage undecided voters, each other, and ourselves to get out there and VOTE.

But with 24 hours to go, there’s still time to make a difference. Athletes will be sharing the how and why of their work in the election and what they are doing beyond Nov. 3 (because advocacy work doesn’t end on election day), how voted. At the end of the event, the guests will come together for a final effort by reaching out to their friends to make sure that they have returned their ballots and if not, that their friends MakeADamnPlan.org to vote on Nov 3.

To make a meaningful impact, the whole POW community (all of you) can join them by texting memes or other notes to at least five friends ensuring that every ballot is returned and counted by the time that polls close on Nov 3. New songs from Portugal. The Man! will be played at the end as we join together to get out the vote.

And if you haven’t voted yet, visit MakeaDamnPlan.org, which will guide you to the best drop point to ensure that your vote is counted on November 3.

WHEN: Monday, November 2, 5:30pm Pacific/6:30pm Mountain/8:30pm Eastern

WHO: Hosted by mountaineer Graham Zimmerman and skier Michelle Parker. Featuring: Jessie Diggins, Travis Rice, Faith E. Briggs, Kimmy Fasani and Chris Benchetler, Brock Crouch, Donny Pelletier, Jeremy Jones and Special Guests Portugal. The Man!

WHERE: RSVP to join!