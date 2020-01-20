Sunday In The Park 2020: Episode 2

Sunday In The Park from Bear Mountain is back for their second episode of the 2020 season! Featuring Lenny Mazzotti, Jesse Paul, Danyale Patterson AKA Jibgurl, Payton Nagy, Anthony Slater aka ActionTwanson and more! The pristine park in Southern California is only looking better with every episode, keep an eye out for the next SITP dropping soon!

Sunday in the Park 2020: Episode 1

