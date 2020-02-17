Sunday In The Park 2020: Episode 4

Two new SITP episodes in one week? It is a Sunday In The Park miracle! Actually, we just forgot to hit upload on the episode last week. So here you go. Our apologies. A short and sweet one with a few new names alongside some of our favorites featuring Matt Carlyle, Adrian Mitchell, Moe Kastari, and Skylar Gallardo. Enjoy.

