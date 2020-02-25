Sunday In The Park 2020: Episode 6

U2 said it best… “Sunday Beary Sunday.” Episode 6 from the longest running series in snowboarding has dropped! With an almost live look into the Southern California winter, check out what went down at Bear Mountain this past weekend. Featuring Lenny Mazzotti, Michael Throck, Leon Guetl, Drayden Gardner, and Brandon Davis!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!