Sven Thorgren Lands World’s First Triple Michalchuk on a Hip

Sven Thorgren making history in Riksgransen! While in the north of Sweden filming for the new Scandalnavians film, the 6-time X Games medallist decided he wanted to go full send and put down the world’s first triple Michalchuk on a hip.

Scandalnavians – Sven Thorgren in Åre Scandalnavians – Sven Thorgren in Åre

