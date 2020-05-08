Congratulations to Max Warbington and Tactics on cementing a killer partnership! Enjoy this welcome mashup replete with Tre Squad cameos and the soothing sounds of HOVA and Pill Clinton.

From Tre Squad:
Video selections from the snowboard career of Max Warbington.

Thanks to: Sean Lucey, Jon Stark, Tyler Orton, Logan Beaulieu, Gus Warbington, Sage Kotsenburg & Danny Kern for the footage.

Peace, Love, Tre Squad

Max Warbington 2018 Phone Footy Max Warbington 2018 Phone Footy

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS