Congratulations to Max Warbington and Tactics on cementing a killer partnership! Enjoy this welcome mashup replete with Tre Squad cameos and the soothing sounds of HOVA and Pill Clinton.

From Tre Squad:

Video selections from the snowboard career of Max Warbington.

Thanks to: Sean Lucey, Jon Stark, Tyler Orton, Logan Beaulieu, Gus Warbington, Sage Kotsenburg & Danny Kern for the footage.

Peace, Love, Tre Squad

