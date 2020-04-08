TEST PRESSING WITH BRANDON COCARD—EPISODE 3

Cocard and the Gang just sent this one over, and I can’t help but feel like this web-series has been breathing unexpected life into the constant throwback content of late.

Notable notes:

Couple HEATER hand-plants, new life into a stump seen in Bode’s footage this past year, and a pretty damn X-Games Real Snow-esque ender.

Golf clap, gents.

Music by Brandon Cocard

‘Hell Ride’ recorded by Brandon, Mike Rav and Zac Marben.

Video and Edit by Sam Tuor

Featuring Brandon Cocard and Brendon Rego

Additional Video Footage by Brendon Rego

Visual Effects by Jesse Mendleson