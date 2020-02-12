Thank you Mount Baker, for the 34th Annual Legendary Baker Banked Slalom

words by Desiree Melancon

photos by Erik Hoffman

133 miles northeast of Seattle, Washington, dwells a mountain blanketed in snow and legend. Since 1985 Baker has hosted the Annual Legendary Baker Banked Slalom and this past weekend celebrated the 34th consecutive year of the low and powerful banking up and berming down for glory and duct tape. What is considered a fabled winter wonderland to outsiders or the ultimate freeride backyard to the fortunate Baker bred, a common outlook is shared, Baker is serious. The gravity can be felt in the Glacier forest holding a hundred hues of green to the vertical gain in terrain that bites back if underestimated. It is felt in the relentless weather indecisive on rain, snow, sun, fog, wind, or ice all the way to the community that feeds, provides, entertains, and knows that the tradition of this event is seriously exceptional.

To quickly summarize for those unfamiliar, the LBS is the longest running and most respected gathering of snowboarders in the world. The three-day event is scheduled with two days of single run qualifications and one day of finals. To get into the LBS, you have to either qualify, enter the lottery, or have a sponsor connection. The invited demographic encompasses snowboard culture as a whole; women and men ranging from children to adults make the pilgrimage to participate in what is considered a rite of passage for enthusiasts, and a proving ground for pros.

Photo Credit: Erik Hoffman

Boarders in attendance this year ranged from Olympic medalists to dedicated hobbyists. The start shack area was littered with X Games royalty, video part practitioners, powder hounds, legends, industry old heads, industry new heads, ripping up and comers, and some first timers. A few moments worth noting: Seth Wescott’s time of 1:00.30. Junior’s Cannon Cummins and Madrona Raney clocking better times than most Pro’s. Harry Kearney losing to Hagen Kearney which is to be remembered permanently in the form of ink on Harry’s skin. More women than men participated in the Switch Race. Pat McCarthy received the Craig Kelly award and the Howat family announced that Mount Baker has no intentions of changing, and is to remain an independently owned resort regardless of current trends rooted in restructure, over-development, and monopoly.

Congratulations to the racers that proved most powerful, walking away with the coveted duct tape, blanket, and jacket. Conversely, the real prize is shared beyond the tangible and provided in the experience. Thank you, Mt. Baker, for gifting our industry with an event grounded in good intention and accommodating the opportunity for all generations of snowboarders to connect.

Photo Credit: Erik Hoffman

This years 17 champions are:

Pro Men: Seth Wescott 1:00.30

Pro Women: Audrey Hebert 1:05.26

Pro Women Masters: Murielle Imhof 1:06.

Pro Masters: Pontus Ståhlkloo 1:02.80

Pro Legends: Tom Burt 1:05.69

Next Gen Girls: Jade Knox 1:12.

Next Gen Boys: Rafe Hudson 1:10.

Junior Girls: Madrona Raney 1:07.93

Junior Boys: Cannon Cummins 1:03.

Younger Amateurs: Milo Malkoski 1:04.35

Older Amateurs: Hunter Knoll 1:05.75

Women Amateurs: Svenja Schallner 1:07.51

Women Masters: Janessa Bork 1:07.46

Masters: Che Contreras 1:03.60

Women MidGrands: Rosanne Lauderdale 1:13.42

Mid Masters: Chauncey Sorenson 1:03.67

Masters: Mike Cummins 1:07.41

