Quiksilver Young Guns Snow Starts Now!

It originated in surf, but has made a name for itself the past few seasons on snow. Quiksilver is giving away $10k and other prizes for simply uploading your best stuff to Instgram. AND WE ARE THE JUDGES. You read that right. The crew at SNOWBOARDER Mag will be picking this years top uploads to move on to the public voting stage. Don’t think you will win? You will only know if you post a clip! Most creative clip (regardless of skill) will get $1,000 bucks just because the kind people over at Quik feel like it.

Don’t sleep on it. Entries have to be in by sometime in January. We will check later. Just tag @quiksilver and use #YGSNOWCONTEST ASAP. You can enter as many times as you like… as long as you are under 18 when Feb. 15, 2020 rolls around. Read on for the official release, and head on over to their site for the official rules if you are into that sort of thing.

Photo Credit: Quiksilver

From Quiksilver:

Got what it takes? Got skills? Got style? Got the clips to back it up? Then let’s ride. With the help of Snowboarder Mag, we’re on a mission to find the best Young Gun on the mountain. And once we do that, we’re giving him or her $10k and a free trip to the Holy Bowly in Canada.

All in To enter, post your best original clips on Instagram, tagging @quiksilver and hashtagging #YGSNOWCONTEST. There are no guidelines on what to post and no preference between park or backcountry. It’s just you, your board and a world of opportunity.

Feeling creative? Good, because Quiksilver is giving $1000 USD to the most creative entry, regardless of skill level. So have some fun and show us what you got.

You can enter as many times as you’d like. The crew at Snowboarder Mag will be your official #YGSNOWCONTEST judges, which means they’ll watch every entry and hand-pick their faves. Snowboarder’s Top 8 will move on to the public voting stage of the competition — that’s when things get really interesting.

And a quick heads up: If you’re not under the age of 18 on February 15, then sorry old man, you’re out. On the flip side, you need to be 13 on December 11 to qualify.

