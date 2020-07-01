The Bomb Hole EP. 11—Stan Leveille

Our editor Stan Leveille joins The Bomb Hole to trace his trajectory through snowboard media, from Great Barrington, Massachusetts to UVM, Portland, Oregon to Southern California, hashing out the trials and triumphs of the journey in a way that is hilariously his.

From The Bomb Hole desk:

Comedian, announcer, writer, video editor and overall entertainer are just a couple adjectives to describe Stan. Passion for the sport of snowboarding pushed him to move west to Portland basically with no plan. He got a job as an intern at Yobeat creating amazing video projects which eventually led him to create Last Resort and now working what most people would call a dream job as Editor of SNOWBOARDER Magazine. Stan found a place in the snowboard community, focusing on his love for entertaining and showing us all that sometimes you just have to step back and focus on your strong suits. His happens to be a red sports jacket. Welcome to Episode 11 of The Bomb Hole with Stan Leveille.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here.