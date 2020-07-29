The Bomb Hole EP. 15—Willie McMillon

People throw the L word around pretty casually these days, but Willie McMillon is, in my humble opinion, a bonafide living legend. This is a big one kids—take a wild ride through a golden age of snowboarding with a Jackson Hole original.

From The Bomb Hole desk:

Ex pro turned entrepreneur talks ayahuasca, tough beginnings, near death experiences, Harrison Ford, black jack, The Natural Selection, snowboarding in the 90’s and much more. Willie is the unofficial gate keeper for Jackson Hole, Wyoming and he shares the culture of that scene on this episode. He truly cares about snowboarding at its core and we discuss how its changed since the early days.

