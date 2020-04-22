The Bomb Hole Ep. 2—Nils Mindnich

Getting “clip high”, getting a Disney role, a young career already filled with a lifetime worth of achievements… sit down with the current Freeride World Tour Champ, Nils Mindnich, on the latest episode of The Bomb Hole with Chris Grenier and E-Stone. Enjoy!

 

