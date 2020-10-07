The Bomb Hole EP. 25—Dylan Alito

Colorado wildcard Dylan Alito ripped west on I-80 to join the Bomb Hole gang in Salt Lake City for a predictably off-the-wall episode. Tune in for a conversation on getting off social media, reevaluating priorities, being a math wiz, dropping out of school, writing a book, horse milk, Finnish Tinder escapades, his relationship with Jaeger Bailey and what it was like to lose him, mental health struggles, working with the Infinity Foundation and the importance of charity work, his political views and more.

From the Bomb Hole desk:

Snowboarding in Kazakhstan, mushrooms, Tinder, butt chugging, writing a novel, depression, addiction, behind the scenes of ThirtyTwo’s new movie T32M, tin foil hats and the loss of a dear friend, Jaeger Bailey. Dylan Alito is a provocateur, and whether you love him or hate him, he is unapologetically himself and for that you have to respect him. At The Bomb Hole we love him and our hope is after the next two hours of hearing him talk you will too! Be prepared to be entertained as we delve into the mind of Dylan Alito on this week’s episode of The Bomb Hole!

