The Bomb Hole Ep. 32—Sage Kotsenburg

“Sage is a true king of banter, we talk winning Rider of the Year, Olympic gold, work ethic, overnight fame, sperm retention, his training regiments and much more. After listening to Sage talk in this video I pretty much just wanted to get up and run through a wall like the cool aid man. He talk’s of the work ethic it takes to be successful that you can pretty much apply to any facet of life. From winning an Olympic Gold to winning movie and rider of the year Sage has had one hell of a run and we can’t wait to see what he does next. As he say’s “You get out what you put in”, prepare to be motivated and imagine Sage with a head set as he will be your motivational speaker on this weeks episode of the Bomb Hole.”