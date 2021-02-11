The Bomb Hole: Ep. 43—Hana Beaman

One of Snowboarding’s top females Hana Beaman talks backcountry karaoke, the Wu Tang business model, winning 3 X-Games medals, playing Monopoly with $25,000 real cash, wining the U.S. Open, rat king’s, Natural Selection, asking the kids to really break down the definition of an old head and so much more. Hana has graced the pages of snowboard magazines, stood on the top of podiums in contests and given us video parts for the past 20 years, helping to progress women’s snowboarding all along the way. She has done it all and is still going strong as we all saw in this weeks Natural Selection contest in Jackson Hole. From her early days rolling with Danny Kass and the legendary Grenade crew to her plans this season consisting of enjoying long days in the backcountry on her snowmobile with her karaoke mic in hand welcome to the world of Hana Beaman on this weeks episode of The Bomb Hole!!