The Bomb Hole EP. 8—Sam Taxwood

Practically raised at Snowbird, and mentored by the Leines brothers during his wayward teenage years, Sam Taxwood’s raw talent and pedigree launched a powerful pro career that even three knee surgeries couldn’t deter. Take the plunge with Concrete Sneaks in the latest episode of The Bomb Hole.

From The Bomb Hole desk:

Pro snowboarder with Pro Model everything with Vans Snow, installing chair lifts at 9000 feet with the aid of a helicopter, dropping an iconic video part after three knee surgeries, Lick the Cat, Dust Box, Ayahuasca Shaman, and remembering our dearly missed Dillon Ojo. Sam Taxwood breaks it all down in this episode of The Bomb Hole!

