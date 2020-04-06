The Dust Box—Bye For Now

No, The Dust Box isn’t going anywhere… and neither are you. They of course are referring to the early end of the season in Utah… or are they? We really don’t know. You can never be to sure anymore.. and we didn’t ask them so we don’t want to assume. Maybe they are going somewhere? Maybe we are going somewhere? Wow. Lots of big questions for a Monday. We are just going to watch this video and chill out. You should too. Featuring Cody, Cooper, Robby, Dan, & the rest.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!