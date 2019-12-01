The Dustbox, Swivels, and The Boss—Fresh & Tracked: Reid Smith

Reid Smith doesn’t think puns are funny and enders shouldn’t be put on the ‘gram. Do you agree? We don’t really care if you agree… or else you would be on the couch. Check out the latest Fresh & Tracked now!

Fresh & Tracked is a weekly episodic web-series hosted by SNOWBOARDER’s Editor Stan Leveille, Fresh & Tracked features original interviews with a laundry-list of snowboarding’s favorite pro riders, creators and personalities. Posed with various topics by Stan, the guest deems each subject “Fresh” meaning good, or “Tracked” meaning bad.

