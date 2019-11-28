Behind the Beam with Joe Sexton: The Longest Rail Ever Hit In Snowboarding

What a way to close out the decade, eh?

words by Justin Meyer

“The white rabbit, the dragon, the ring… The Beam. This rail has haunted Joe Sexton’s world for over 10 years now. Since first laying eyes on it as a joke shot in the Bon Voyage teaser back in 2009, Joe has been committed to taking this one down.

Joe first got to see it in person in 2013, although he never put the board to steel that year. It wouldn’t be until 2015, while filming for Thirtytwo’s 2032, that he finally put it up… and that is when the drug of a rail really began to call to him in his sleep. With a few attempts that year, Joe left defeated but his sickness grew stronger. Years would pass before Joe could return, and in a Gollum-esque quest for the ring he went to the rail at the first chance of snow. After yet another solid day of physical and emotional abuse… the rail won again. Calmly collecting himself after the most recent defeat, he rested for an entire week only to return on the last possible day and drive that beast straight through the gates of Mordor.”

Photo Credit: Joe Sexon/Bob Plumb

Not only did it end up as the ender for VG’s most recent flick, Balance Beam, below… Joe’s conquest landed him his first ever cover for SNOWBOARDER. We couldn’t be more stoked for him.

video by:

Justin Meyer, Sam Fenton, Jake Durham

edited by:

Justin Meyer

music by:

J Bennee

Special thanks goes out to everyone who sacrificed their days to assist Joe in this quest including JP Walker, Zak Hale, Benny Urban, Spencer Schubert, Cole Navin, Danimals, Jake Durham, Sam Fenton, Andy Wright, Bob Plumb, and Justin Meyer.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!