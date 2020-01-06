The Mona Reisa—A Skate Banana Work of Art with Lib Tech x Brandon Reis

We could watch this Brandon Reis x Sean Lucey collab with Lib Tech all day… actually, we will. It is technically our job when we really think about it anyway. Wow… our job is pretty great.

From Lib Tech:
We invited one of snowboarding’s most prolific freestyle rulers, Brandon Reis, to reimagine the vibe of the iconic Skate Banana. We gave him a blank canvas and free reign to unleash his Mona-Reisa drawings on his favorite all mountain board. And that he did. Check out Brandon on his “Reis Banana” from backyard sessions to Mt. Baker the streets of Norway and beyond.

