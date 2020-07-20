The Plug EP. 2—Spencer O’Brien

On the second episode of Russell Winfield’s new podcast, The Plug, Canadian snowboarder Spencer O’Brien discusses her relationship with, and understanding of, her First Nation heritage and how it evolved over the course of her life. They discuss the current cultural movement, ideas on moving forward together toward a more equitable world, ideas on how to overcome the hurdles standing in the way and more.

https://www.buzzsprout.com/277361/4589837-the-plug-with-russell-winfield-episode-2-spencer-o-brien

