The Plug EP. 3—Keir Dillon

On this week’s episode of The Plug, one of the best to ever thrown down in the halfpipe, Keir Dillon, joins Russell Winfield to discuss his upbringing in a predominantly white area of Pennsylvania, the role race played in his life, the importance of love and empathy in seeking to understand one another, achieving transformational growth beyond social media activism and more. Drop in.

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1198457/4684265-keir-dillon

