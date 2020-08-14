The Plug EP. 6—Derrell Edwards

Derrell Edwards was a standout basketball player coming out of East Baltimore, a second-team All-Metro guard on his championship winning Dunbar high school team, and an integral part of a Division 1 conference winning team at High Point University. Edwards left basketball behind for an unusual career choice—joining a NASCAR pit crew—and became the first Black man to be a part of a Daytona 500 winning team. On this week’s episode of The Plug, Edwards joins Russell Winfield to talk about the importance of opening up more lanes for inner city kids, changing what is perceived as cool and much more!

https://www.buzzsprout.com/1198457/4982042-derrell-edwards

