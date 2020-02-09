The SNOWBOARDER Awards 2020—Winners, Photos, and Recap

words by Mary Walsh

photos by Mary Walsh and Chris Wellhausen

Scroll down for winners!

Everyone needs a home. And while it may often be more metaphorical than constructed of two-by-fours and insulation, a sense of belonging is something we all seek out. During the winter season when, for many individuals hell bent on chasing snow, more time is spent on airplane routes and snowy highways than anywhere comfortably familiar, community provides this cherished sense of place. Snowboarding is built on it. Friendships. Teams. Chairlift rides and cruiser runs. Days and nights spent in the streets. Weeks following competition schedules. Weather days. Jump builds. Hours and hours and hours spent shoveling. It’s these things that bring people together while also casting them across cities and mountains all winter long. The season is made up of so much crisscrossing of paths, which is why when an opportunity arises to bring the greater fray together, it’s cause for celebration.

While there are a handful of instances like this throughout the year, one more was welcomingly added during the 2020 Dew Tour. On Thursday, February 6th, the first annual SNOWBOARDER Awards went down in Copper Mountain’s East Village. Snow was dumping, stacking up for.a powder day of epic proportions. Vail Pass was closed. I-70 was, too. For a few hours, Copper was an island as the snow just kept coming down. But inside, the top floor of Copper Station was packed with snowboarders of all stripes. Sage Kotsenburg, Maria Thomsen, Jill Perkins, Torstein Horgmo, Jeremy Jones, Red Gerard, Eero Ettala, Todd Richards, Seth Huot, Emma Crosby, Niels Schack, Alexis Rolland, Anna Gasser, Lenny Mazotti, Luke Winkelmann, The Dust Box, and more sat at tables and lined the back walls as Stan Leveille and Preston Strout led the proceeding.

With all of the winners determined from votes by the professional snowboarding community, the SNOWBOARDER Awards are an opportunity for riders to acknowledge the accomplishments of their peers, considering achievements, video parts, and contest victories via a similarly experienced perspective. It’s because of this that the Rider of the Year designations hold so much weight. They are for the riders, by the riders. And on Thursday, as pairs of guest announcers took the stage to announce Men’s and Women’s Rookie of the Year, Men’s and Women’s Most Valuable Video Player, Short Film, Movie of the Year, and Men’s and Women’s Rider of the Year, the crowd sat rapt to see the outcome of their votes, to congratulate the winners, and to celebrate with their friends. Winners received Shark Snowsurf rideable trophies, as well as the adulation of the audience. The room was lit up with energy, while the snow continued outside. Friday would be a powder day, deeper than had been seen in Colorado in a very long time. Saturday the contests would continue. But for a few hours Thursday night, part of the snowboarding community was inside at Copper, celebrating one another and their efforts of the past year, enjoying the chance to stop mid-winter, slow down, and belong.

2020 SNOWBOARDER AWARDS

Men’s Rider of the Year – Sage Kotsenburg

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Women’s Rider of the Year – Jamie Anderson

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Women’s Rookie of the Year – Zoi Sadowski-Synott

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Men’s Rookie of the Year – Cooper Whittier

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Men’s Most Valuable Video Players – Sage Kotsenburg (Joy) and Jill Perkins (Everybody,Everybody)

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Short Video of the Year – The Dust Box Presents

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Movie of the Year – Joy

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Women’s Fan Favorite – Jill Perkins

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Men’s Fan Favorite – Luke Winkelmann

Photo Credit: Chris Wellhausen

Thank you to everyone that came out for the first annual SNOWBOARDER Awards! Thank you to Toyota, Mountain Dew, Ten Barrel, Smirnoff, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio, and of course Woodward Copper! See everyone next year!

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!