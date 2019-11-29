The Snowboarder Movie: Everybody, Everybody—Benny Milam Full Part

The perfect part to give thanks for. Thanks Benny! Enjoy.

Full movie available on iTunes here!

Most common sentence overheard during the winter?

“You think I got this? I got this.”-Reid Smith

What are some of the best things happening in snowboarding right now?

Everything but Instagram, haha.

Is there anywhere you’ve been yet that’s better than Minnesota?

Finland was close, but nothing beats Minnesota. It’s sick to be able to ride a resort after filming in the streets all day, if you have the energy for it. Minnesota also has tow ropes at pretty much every single resort and to me, nothing beats hot lapping a tow rope with your friends.

