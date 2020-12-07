The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Tangle—Jeff Holce Full Part

Another week down, another week to go. Pass the time with Jeff Holce in his full part (AND PLENTY OF BONUS FOOTAGE) alongside the SNOWBOARDER crew in our latest movie, Tangle.

Watch JILL PERKINS, NIRVANA ORTANEZ, PHIL HANSEN, BODE MERRILL, DENVER ORR, DESIREE MELANCON, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI in our full movie below.

Full movie supported by: Ride, Salomon, Lib Tech, Gnu, Dakine, Airblaster, Bent Metal, Smith, and Thirtytwo.