The SNOWBOARDER Movie: Tangle—Nirvana Ortanez Full Part

Nirvana Ortanez’s full part from our latest movie alongside JILL PERKINS, DENVER ORR, PHIL HANSEN, and BODE MERRILL while proudly introducing JEFF HOLCE, DESIREE MELANCON, AND DYLAN OKUROWSKI. Enjoy! Full movie supported by: Ride, Salomon, Lib Tech, Gnu, Dakine, Airblaster, Bent Metal, Smith, and Thirtytwo.

SNOWBOARDER Presents TANGLE—FULL MOVIE SNOWBOARDER Presents TANGLE—FULL MOVIE
LTG_HOL_STOCKING_AMI_12.3.20_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS