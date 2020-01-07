The Top Snowboarding Photos From 2019—Oli Gagnon

photos by Oli Gagnon

words by Mark Clavin

Are you someone that looks at every post on the site? Have you noticed we have slightly changed the titling for every senior staff photographers “Best of 2019” photo post? Kudos to you. For the rest, you are the reason we are constantly changing it. Trying to hit every little search engine optimization tool in the book so you can feast your eyes on the images that defined the past year of snowboarding.

And now for Oli. Longtime senior staff photographer Oli Gagnon might be on the short side, but his presence looms large in snowboarding culture. So large in fact, that when you search his name in our records, a period always comes after it (Oli Gagnon.). Which means people search his name with an actual period. Do you know how respected you have to be to become a sentence all in your own? Talk about a literal statement. He was “too busy” to right up any intro or long stories to go along with each shot this year… only adding to his elusive presence/running myth amongst the mountains. Working with some of the most talented riders in the game, we are lucky to have Oli on staff, and glad he is out there shooting right now and TOO BUSY to write. That is why we are paid to sit behind these computers and type. The last thing we want is Oli to discover he is an amazing writer as well and take our jobs. Maybe we will ask for a raise. Maybe Oli should get a raise? Is anyone still even really reading this? Why haven’t you scrolled down to look at the photos? Either way, you made it. Here are Oli’s favorites from 2019. (COUGH COUGH, VERY DESERVING OF A RAISE!)

Photo Credit: Oli Gagnon

