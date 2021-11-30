The annual Winter Dew Tour, presented by MTN DEW® and Adventure Sports Network Group (ASN) announced its competition schedule and athletes to watch for the 20th annual event, to be held at Copper Mountain, Colo., December 16-19, 2021.

More than 200 athletes representing 17 different countries will compete in men’s and women’s ski and snowboard Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Slopestyle, Streetstyle, and Adaptive Snowboard Banked Slalom Presented by Toyota events. The competition schedule can be found The competition schedule can be foundhere.

The men and women competing for the U.S. at Dew Tour will be vying for points to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team for Beijing, China, February 4-22, 2022. Dew Tour was an Olympic qualifier for freeskiing and snowboarding in 2014 and 2018. Most recently in May, it served as the only U.S.-based global Olympic qualifying event for Skateboarding as it made its debut in Tokyo earlier this summer.

Winter Dew Tour is a free event and open to the public. Spectators will have a front-row seat to the action out of Copper’s Center Village where the event will take place. The Dew Tour festival experience, located at the base of Center Village, will include as a sponsor village, food and beverage, pro athlete photo-ops, poster signings, and the Streetstyle course. Slopestyle will be held in Copper’s Central Park, an elite-level mountain park facility, and the Superpipe events will conveniently sit just above the base of Center Village.

ATHLETES TO WATCH

The complete list of invited athletes scheduled to compete at Dew Tour can be found at DewTour.com.

Snowboard Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Women

Chloe Kim (USA), This Snowboard Superpipe sensation returned to competition from a 22-month hiatus while she attended Princeton University. Kim put together a podium perfect season, winning every contest she entered including the 2021 Laax Open in Switzerland, X Games Aspen 2021, the Aspen Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix Olympic tryout event, and the Aspen 2021 World Championships. She is also a two-time Dew Tour champion and a Team Toyota athlete.

(USA), This Snowboard Superpipe sensation returned to competition from a 22-month hiatus while she attended Princeton University. Kim put together a podium perfect season, winning every contest she entered including the 2021 Laax Open in Switzerland, X Games Aspen 2021, the Aspen Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix Olympic tryout event, and the Aspen 2021 World Championships. She is also a two-time Dew Tour champion and a Team Toyota athlete. Jiayu Liu (CHN), a three-time Olympian, has been a staple in women’s Snowboard halfpipe for years, but will certainly shine this year as the Winter Games land in her home country. With two Dew Tour wins (2015 and 2020), one Olympic silver (2018), six World Cup Victories, and a world championship win back in 2009, Liu — aka “Birdie” — certainly has staying power in the sport.

Snowboard Superpipe Presented by Toyota, Men

Photo Credit: Yoshida

Scotty James (AUS), Easy to spot in the pipe with his signature red “fighting” gloves, James is aiming for a Dew Tour Superpipe hat trick in December.

(AUS), Easy to spot in the pipe with his signature red “fighting” gloves, James is aiming for a Dew Tour Superpipe hat trick in December. Danny Davis (USA), a MTN DEW athlete, mixes up his runs like no other and with his stylish riding and amplitude out of the pipe, he is arguably a fan favorite.

(USA), a MTN DEW athlete, mixes up his runs like no other and with his stylish riding and amplitude out of the pipe, he is arguably a fan favorite. Shaun White (USA), returns to competition as he makes for another Olympic team. He will be the senior member of his field at age 34, but that will only fuel his fire for his fifth top podium spot at Dew Tour.

Snowboard Slopestyle, Women

Julia Marino (USA), Marino’s podium spots in competitions are vast including Dew Tour, X Games, Laax Open and US Grand Prix. The Olympian (in both Slopestyle and Big Air) and MTN DEW athlete became the first woman to ever land a Cab 900 double underflip on a snowboard in competition.

(USA), Marino’s podium spots in competitions are vast including Dew Tour, X Games, Laax Open and US Grand Prix. The Olympian (in both Slopestyle and Big Air) and MTN DEW athlete became the first woman to ever land a Cab 900 double underflip on a snowboard in competition. Jamie Anderson (USA), will be fighting for her 12th Dew Tour gold medal, the most recent in 2020. Her good vibes attitude combined with her arsenal of tricks and style makes this two-time Olympic gold medalist a force in her field.

Snowboard Slopestyle, Men

Red Gerard (USA), Having your hometown located down the road from Copper was to Gerard’s advantage as his huge cheering section of friends and family at Dew Tour were on-site to watch him snatch another Gold Medal. Both a MTN DEW and Team Toyota athlete, Gerard is the youngest snowboard Olympic gold medalist in history, winning slopestyle at the 2018 Games at the age of 17. Dusty Hendrickson (USA), The 2020 winter season was groundbreaking for Hendrickson who Dusty landed the first-ever quad cork during the Burton U.S. Open and took home wins at the World Cup in Mammoth and the Laax Open. This will be his first Dew Tour competition.



Snowboard Streetstyle, Women

Photo Credit: Yoshida

Nora Beck (USA), Her original roots are southern (Virginia) but has been living in Oregon where she has been landing video parts and taking street riding to a new level.

(USA), Her original roots are southern (Virginia) but has been living in Oregon where she has been landing video parts and taking street riding to a new level. Alexis Roland (USA), This midwestern rider is known best for her strong video parts as a street snowboarder. Lexi, who is the Dew Tour 2020 silver medalist, was recently featured on the popular Bombhole snowboard podcast.

Snowboard Streetstyle, Men

Photo Credit: Wellhausen