Thesis—Full Movie From Upper Management

The Westburys turned me onto the Upper Management crew out of Calgary and their video from this past season, Thesis. Get familiar—we will be hearing more from this group in the coming years.

Featuring Jeremy Allen, Kalin Park, Spencer Macaulay, Chase Layzell, Jack Collin, Jadyn Chomlack, Darcy Tran, and Leon Gütl.

Drawing and names: Connor Wilson

Additional film/photography: Thomas Patterson, Theo Vivian

Thank you Sullys, Rookie Distribution, and Sales Lab for the support

