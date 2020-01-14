Top Snowboarding Photos From 2019—Mark Clavin

words and photos by Mark Clavin

As the online editor, I spent a good amount of 2019 in parks. Whether it was for contests, events, or the like… I was basically on a different knuckle every week waiting for someone to fly over me and say hello. But nobody wants to see ten fisheye shots littered with sponsors and branding underneath a kicker, so I dug through my hard drives to find some portraits and less-branded moments from my past year. Enjoy!

Mark Clavin
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Nik Baden on opening day at Big Snow, the first snow dome in North America… This trip was basically an excuse to go hang out in NYC and disguise it as work. Baden, Blake Axelson, and Red Gerard basically jibbed anything in sight there, which actually ended with the Ski Patrol thanking us for pointing out all the places they needed to rope off. Apologies to everyone for blowing up the spot on opening day. Can’t wait to head back and check out all the rails this summer.
Mark Clavin
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
QP Campout…
I could say that this photo is meant to summarize the teamwork that goes into the QP Campout up at Bachelor every year… but I honestly just like the spacing… and the fact that everyone is actually doing something expect for Jared Elston.
Mark Clavin
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Spencer O’Brien at X Games…
Spencer is a boss. Broke herself off in practice, rocked the black eye like a champ, and then went on to stomp a run in finals.
Scott Blum
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Scott Blum at Mammoth Mountain…
As Todd Richards put on insta the other day, Blum is one of the guys responsible for re-popularizing the hand plant in snowboarding. He was going absolutely insane on this quarter in Mammoth for the Red Bull Recharged shoot.
BEN AND GABE
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Gabe & Ben Ferguson at Red Bull Recharged…
Same quarter, different day. Gabe and Ben put a few up and the timing worked out. I should just do a post about quarterpipes.
Nik baden
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Nik Baden at Mammoth Mountain…
It’s Nik Baden’s birthday today, so why not give him two photos. Plus it is the internet, so the more the merrier right? Same quarter from the last two for the Red Bull shoot. Nik was going absolutely massive on. This one didn’t make it into print, but I think this is my actual favorite image from last year.
Revelstoke
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Revelstoke, BC…I MADE IT OUT OF THE PARK! Spent a bit hiking and riding around Revelstoke with the Quiksilver crew last season for the #YGSnowContest finals. It isn’t nearly as big as the Young Guns contest on the surf side for them, but offering $10k and a heli trip to a bunch of 18-and-under riders is absolutely insane. One of the coolest contests going on in snowboarding in my opinion.
Grant Giller
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Grant Giller at Crystal Mountain…
The Carinthia Mt. Snow build team pushed a quick takeoff over this reservoir at Crystal Mountain, WA for the last day of Superpark 22. After helping Ethan Morgan get a shot, Grant was the last rider on hill and we broke off to check it out. He hit this alone just as everything was closing up for the week and then went on to win Superpark Standout… it was a pretty good day.
Dylan Okurowski
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Dylan Okurowski at Superpark 22…
Another last day shot from Superpark. Dylan was riding down towards the end of the day in WA and found a downed tree. He has a ton of style… which is very easy to shoot. The photo was one and done, but he hit a few more times just for fun. Can’t wait to see what he does in the future.
TOP TEN CLAVINND3_3519
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Woodward Copper, Colorado….
I never went to a summer snowboarding camp when I was growing up, so every time SNOWBOARDER puts on a week, I am pretty stoked to participate. Not to mention it normally provides scenes you would never see during the winter. Directly behind this shot, there is 300+ kids lapping a snow patch, but this is my list and I felt like putting this photo in.
Scotty James
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Scotty James in Vail, CO…
Scotty won every pipe contest he entered last season, capping it off with a first place at the U.S. Open. He also set up a gofundme for donations to help his home country of Australia with the devastating fires. What better way to end a list than with a link to go help, click here. 
CLAVIN_SUPERPARK_DAY3_5
Photo Credit: Mark Clavin
Not part of my list, just proof that Pat Moore is not the nicest person in snowboarding.
E-Stone’s Favorite Snowboarding Photos of 2019 E-Stone’s Favorite Snowboarding Photos of 2019

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

