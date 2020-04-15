TORMENT REMIX—SPENCER SCHUBERT

Spencer Schubert resides on a list of riders the last two years to film in several projects, perhaps never allowing the footage to be seen in one cohesive place. A rider like Spencer is precisely why we at SNOWBOARDER tried to amend the “video part of the year” award. Whether this edit was premeditated or quarantine-induced, we care not. It’s just nice to see clips spanning from Real Snow, to like, REAL snow hits! Golf clap Spencer, and Jon Stark, this one has a nice feel.

Cameos: Blake Paul, Cole Navin