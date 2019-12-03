Dark Matter Official Trailer

We never put the two together… but after announcing his latest movie is dropping Christmas of this year, we finally figured it out. TRAVIS RICE IS F****** SANTA CLAUSE. Think about it. They both move through winter unexplainably, spend a lot of time up North, and give us gifts in December.

Dark Matter drops later this month and complete with what looks like a ghost line, Travis and Elias Elhardt have seemingly conquered Alaska. Keep an eye out for this one. It is going to blow minds.

From Quiksilver: Coming soon… World-renowned snowboarders Travis Rice and Elias Elhardt team up with legendary director Curt Morgan for a celebration of space and time during incredibly unique conditions, at the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge in the remote Alaskan backcountry.

More info on the new movie here!