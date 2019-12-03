Dark Matter Official Trailer

We never put the two together… but after announcing his latest movie is dropping Christmas of this year, we finally figured it out. TRAVIS RICE IS F****** SANTA CLAUSE. Think about it. They both move through winter unexplainably, spend a lot of time up North, and give us gifts in December.

Dark Matter drops later this month and complete with what looks like a ghost line, Travis and Elias Elhardt have seemingly conquered Alaska. Keep an eye out for this one. It is going to blow minds.

From Quiksilver: Coming soon… World-renowned snowboarders Travis Rice and Elias Elhardt team up with legendary director Curt Morgan for a celebration of space and time during incredibly unique conditions, at the Tordrillo Mountain Lodge in the remote Alaskan backcountry.

More info on the new movie here!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

How to Set Up Your Snowboard Bindings with Danny Kass

Your stance on a snowboard should be about shoulder width, with approximately 15 degrees of angle on your front binding and around 0 degrees in the back. Experiment and find what's most comfortable for you, in the end it's individual preference.

Gear // Aug 14, 2018