Vans Presents “Honey”—Ivika Juergenson’s Highly Anticipated Full Street Part

There have been teases of Ivika’s project dropping for awhile, and lucky for us… Honey has officially been extracted from hard drives for our viewing pleasure.

Ivika Juergenson has spent the past two years on a mission, filming for her street snowboarding project. With “Honey” finally ready, Ivika sets out to make a statement in women’s snowboarding.– Vans

And make a statement she did. Hitting some equally burly and creative spots, Juergenson has easily just cemented her name in with Honey on any list talking about the top talent in snowboarding today. From parts with Postland Theory, to The Uninvited, the Estonia-born rider has arrived. Scroll back up and hit play on this one, and keep an eye out for wherever Ivika drops next.

