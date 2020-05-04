Vans Welcomes Kennedi Deck to Global Snow Team

Exciting news out of Costa Mesa, CA this morning. Kennedi Deck is officially the newest member of the stacked Vans Snow team.

From Vans:

Vans Snow is proud to welcome Kennedi Deck to the family. Hailing from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and currently residing in Calgary, Kennedi’s raw talent and creative drive are reflected through snowboarding, as well as a developed eye for photography and art. A short review of street footage is all it takes to realize Kennedi is a rising star in street snowboarding.

Finding likeminded connections at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park, Kennedi landed a street part in 2017’s Twisted, a film by SRD that elevated the young rider’s visibility in the snowboarding community. Kennedi’s calculated approach to a wide range of street features – locking in every 5050 or squaring up every boardside – brought deserving attention to a strong work ethic and desire for perfection.

Not long thereafter, Kennedi was accepted to film for The Uninvited with a crew hailed as the future of snowboarding. With an opening part that spans two songs and a volume of applause-worthy clips, Kennedi’s role in the film solidified Rookie of the Year honors at TransWorld Snowboarding’s 2018 Riders’ Poll Awards. Kennedi accompanies fellow Vans team riders Cole Navin and Mary Rand as recipients of the rookie honor.

Kennedi’s lighthearted personality and willingness to put in long hours is a perfect complement on trips with the Vans crew, always with a 35mm film camera in hand. Alongside established pros and mentors like Jake Kuzyk and Navin, this young Canadian will undoubtedly be shaping the way we view street snowboarding for years to come.

Congratulations Kennedi and welcome to the Vans team!

