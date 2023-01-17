Winter X Games is back! With plenty to watch, we have the full TV schedule breakdown below and all of the snowboarders currently on the invite list. Will Scotty James go back-to-back? Will Anna Gasser keep winning after her latest Big Air win over the Atlantic? Aspen is about to have it’s busiest week of the year with X Games kicking off January 27, 2023 and going through the weekend.

Photo Credit: X Games

Keep an eye out for the heavyweights to show up and claim gold, but there is a few up-and-comers on the invite list that could definitely shake up the podium. Mia Brookes has been landing some big tricks recently, and could easily wind up on the top three of the women’s Big Air. Full list of invitees below!

Men’s Big Air

Photo Credit: X Games

Photo Credit: X Games

Photo Credit: X Games

Women’s Big Air

Photo Credit: X Games

Photo Credit: X Games

Men’s Superpipe Photo Credit: X Games