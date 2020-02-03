Women’s Most Valuable Video Player Nominees—2020 SNOWBOARDER Awards

We will be dropping the nominees for each category over the next week, leading up to the first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS. The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

JAMIE ANDERSON



Since she made her debut on the X Games podium in 2005, Jamie Anderson has been a force in competition snowboarding. As of this writing, she possesses more X Games golds than any other athlete (male or female) and her collection of medals, championships, and awards is very, very large. But while she is obviously at home on the slopestyle course, in 2019 she went out of her comfort zone and brought her natural ability, tenacious drive, and relentless progression to the backcountry to make her very own movie, Unconditional. Unconditional took Jamie to Japan, Alaska, and the British Columbia backcountry, where, along with friends, she navigated steeps and launched off cheese wedges, applying the rotational physics she has honed in the park to the off piste and riding away with some of the best women’s backcountry footage to date. Noted Austen Sweetin, “Jamie is consistently taking park riding to the next level with effortless style and she is now doing the same thing into the mountains.” The transition, for Jamie, seemed natural and peers that are well-versed in the backcountry took notice. “She rips Japan, snowmobile accessed backcountry, and Alaska. Respect.” commented BC ripper, Mark Sollors. Barrett Christy has known Jamie throughout her career and was dually impressed with her season’s efforts. “Jamie and her whole crew set the bar higher for women’s snowboarding and what is possible,” said Barrett. “And like everything Jamie does, she created that reality and did it her own way.”

JILL PERKINS



There are few more stringent critics of tricks that those who have made their reputations braving cold cities in pursuit of steel and cement. In the streets, creativity is fluid, but proper is black and white and all clips are held to the highest standard. This makes it further impressive that Jill Perkins’ part in Everybody, Everybody garnered so much acclaim this past year. Rider of the Year voters, when giving a nod to Jill for Women’s Most Valuable Video Player, were effusive when saying that her section was not only really good for 2019, it was really good for all time. Jess Kimura, ROTY alum and urban cognoscenti, commented, “I love the hype and anticipation surrounding the release of Jill’s footy. Seeing that part makes me proud to be a girl.” Joe Sexton was equally impressed, noting, “Jill had a great video part. Great tricks and selection,” while Harrison Gordon put things succinctly, stating, “Super clean on the jibs. C-rail was gnar.” Chris Grenier, whose own legacy runs deep, put things straight to the point: “Jill fucked the game up in the SNOWBOARDER movie.”

MARIA THOMSEN



Absinthe’s Isle of Snow and X Games Real Snow

Before 2019 had even officially started, Maria Thomsen was in the streets dropping into consequential steel, as the first woman ever to be invited to compete against men in X Games Real Snow. In the start of the season the Denmark-born Thomsen amassed a timeline of technical tricks more than worthy of being pitted against her fellow Real Snow competitors. From there, her footage made even more of an impact in Absinthe’s Isle of Snow, securing her nods from many of her peers in the 2020 Rider of the Year Awards. “Maria’s Absinthe video part was progressive,” noted mayor of Mount Baker, Pat McCarthy, while Matt Belzile put it simply, “switch frontboard pretzel.” Maria’s Absinthe cohort, Hans Mindnich commented, “Her part was raw, with so much effort, blood, sweat and tears put into it.” But it was 2020 Men’s Rider of the Year nominee, Sage Kotsenburg, who said what everyone else was thinking, noting in his ballot that, “She’s a hog,” which is hell of a compliment. Hot on the heeledge of her Uninvited ender, Maria’s head-turning 2019 footage provides a preview of what we can expect her to build on in 2020.

