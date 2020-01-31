Women’s Rookie Of The Year Nominees—2020 Snowboarder Awards

We will be dropping the nominees for each category over the next week, leading up to the first annual SNOWBOARDER AWARDS. Below is the Men’s Rookie of the Year Nominees. The winner of each category will be announced during the first annual award show at Copper Mountain on Feb. 6, 2020 (while the Dew Tour is in town). With +350 past, present and future pro riders casting their votes for the individuals and projects that most influenced our culture this past year culminating into one big night, it is poised to be quite the party (FREE TO THE PUBLIC!). Feel free to come join us in celebrating the winners, as well as the top nominees (listed below).

ZOI SADOWSKI-SYNNOTT



Following up a bronze medal-winning performance at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, in 2019 New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Syonnott unleashed what could easily be described as the gold standard rookie year. At her first showing at X Games Aspen in January, she cemented her proclivity for excelling under pressure by taking home silver in big air and gold in slope. In February, she bested the field at the World Championships. In March, she stood on top of the slopestyle podium at snowboarding’s favorite contest, the Burton US Open. And then she headed back home just in time to graduate from high school. In short, Zoi exploded onto the scene and won everything in 2019. And her peers took notice. 2016 Women’s ROTY. Jamie Anderson was more than impressed, stating, “Zoi is an absolute badass! Good results, good riding, and a lot more to come from that!” 2017 Women’s ROTY, Kimmy Fasani agrees. “Zoi is leading the charge for the next generation,” commented Kimmy. “She has sick style and strong, progressive riding.” Many of the voters in this year’s Rider of the Year Awards specifically noted Zoi’s style and deep bag of tricks. Mark McMorris, 2016 Men’s ROTY and contest veteran, added, “She does everything so proper.” While Sage Kotsenburg said, “Zoi has an INSANE switch back nine.” Zoi’s prowess made waves far beyond the contest circuit with riders of all stripes taking notice of her breakout season. Mayor of the Wasatch, Griffin Siebert said, “Zoi is on a whole other level when it comes to board control and style. Really enjoy watching her compete.” Travis Rice noted that “Zoi Dominated some of the biggest events in snowboarding!” With an ever-growing bag of tricks, a consistent landing gear, and now a high school diploma, Zoi is poised to increase her trove of medals in the coming seasons, though we’re sure that the podium is only the start for her.

ALEXIS ROLAND



When Alexis Roland rode away from the switch frontboard on the DFD at Ms Superpark last March, she careened into snowboarding’s general consciousness, exemplified by the cheers of her fellow riders at Boulder and amplified by the intenet and social media once the clip went live. While the Minnesota native has yet to release her first full video part, her contributions in edits and at events over the past season have put her progressive rail riding on display and snowboarding has paid attention. Lexi’s rising momentum is clear whenever she drops in. Her drive to add the most technical trick variations to her repertoire comes from an insatiable love of both snowboarding and challenging herself and in the past season, everything started to come together, resulting in podium finishes (first at Dew Tour in December of 2018 and first at Hot Dawgz & Hand Rails in September of 2019) and ever-increasing praise of her no-holds-barred riding. Commented Madison Blackley, “Alexis is doing things no girl has ever done before. She has true potential as a professional.” Jesse Paul agreed, saying that Alexis is “the most burly female rider to step on a snowboard in a while,” while fellow Minnesotan Ryan Paul noted that “this year Alexis really made a name for herself. She’s got a bright future and a better switch frontboard than anyone I know.” Everybody, Everybody’s Reid Smith was dually impressed with Lexi’s skills, noting in his voting simply, “She’s got more tricks than me.”

NAIMA ANTOLIN



This fall, when movies started dropping, Washington native Naima Antolin had shots in (at least) four projects (VEER, Contrast, World Record Jump, and Brain Bowl), an impressive feat considering last winter was the first time she ventured into the streets. Naima is a natural when it comes to urban boarding, though. While her PNW roots have shaped her board control and carving finesse as witnessed at Holy Bowly and IT’S TITS!, Naima took to city spots with the same discerning POV that she has when approaching snowy transition. Her abilities coupled with a unique way of approaching features have garnered her clips and the appreciation of her peers. Women’s ROTY alum, Jess Kimura was impressed with Naima over the past season, saying, “Naima is brimming with creativity and potential. Can’t wait to see what she does next!” East Coaster Ralph Kucharek felt similarly, commenting, “Naima isn’t only cutting her teeth in the streets and filming, but she also has one hell of a frontside invert that she also took to an urban environment.” Finn Westbury, who’s put in plenty of time both in front of and behind the lens noted that “Naima is a beast of a boarder. Most notably, her frontside invert on the concrete bank is memorable.” Next up for 2020 for Naima? Filming for The Uninvited 2.

