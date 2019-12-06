WOP’S SOLO—Feat. Niels Schack, Sami Luhtanen, Cees Wille and Sparrow Knox

This is a great movie to watch while hungover in New Jersey (speaking from personal experience). This is also an insane video to watch at any other point in space and time. Heavy start, heavy finish. Niels Schack and the WOP crew (Sami Luhtanen, Cees Wille and Sparrow Knox) knock it out of the part and into the full project with SOLO. You are a wizard, Niels. Watch now. Not available on Disney +.

Three quick questions for Niels:

True of false, you film a clip in pajama pants?

True, they are Sparrow’s.

Did you really send us an ender to post on Instagram?

Yeah, for sure!

Are you aware that Cees Wille got two “On Decks”?

What are On Decks?

