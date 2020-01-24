X Games Aspen 2020 Switches to Jam Format—Day 1 Recap

words by Stan

photos by Clavin

This week Aspen, Colorado plays home to one of the biggest showcases of commitment and courage that the United States has ever seen. And while you might think I am referring to the X Games, I am actually speaking about the general public’s remarkable sense of confidence when it comes to wearing cowboy hats in public. Having been here a few times now, it would seem that no matter how much time passes, this fact does not change. Speaking of change… the format for X Games this year certainly offers something different. The format has switched from the traditional three-run to what is now endlessly being spoken here as the “jam format”.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Now, immediately one might hope that this would allow contestants to break free from the chains of run-by-run snowboarding… that we might see such things as single hit pipe runs and snaking in the drop in. But alas, this is not the case. What it appears is that they are live-ranking the riders as the contest unfolds with no scores being displayed on the Jumbotron. For slopestyle the “jam format” certainly makes sense because if a rider falls on one rail and destroys the rest of their run, they aren’t totally out of the running. For pipe it is less likely a rider can recover their run after a fall, but the overall design seems to lean more towards encouraging riders to mix up their tricks every drop.

Day One…

Slopestyle Elimination:

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

With the top three podium getters from last year’s contest excused from competing in the elimination round, Mark McMorris, Rene Rinnekangas and Mons Roisland were able to take practice casually in the morning. For the remaining 16 riders in the slopestyle field though, the pressure was palpable, as only 5 spots were to be granted into finals (going down later on this weekend).

The weather wasn’t ideal for one of the most challenging courses the riders face all year, but they threw down some heavy runs. And if there was one master of today’s energy… its hard to argue against Fridge being the event’s MVP despite his inability to qualify for finals. If you somehow missed his internet breaking knuckle flip, view it here. Beyond this unthinkable trick, Brock Crouch also might have done the unthinkable, by going from the events first alternate, to 1st place qualifier. The finals, which will also include Judd Henkes, Red Gerard, Darcy Sharpe, and Sven Thorgren (and the above mentioned three), will be a can’t miss this weekend.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Men’s Superpipe Final:

A crisp but clear night surrounded the first major event of the X Games as the Superpipe kicked off. And the major storyline being if Scotty James could take his tenth consecutive victory in competitive pipe. The crowd filled in as Yuto launched towards the aforementioned dark sky in an attempt to strip Scotty of his winning streak… an impressive second place, and a nod from the crowd was the best he could do. Jan Sherrer picked up the final spot of the podium with some stylish twelves and a couple notable alley-oops. Although landing outside the podium, our own style award would certainly be granted to Danny Davis, sitting in fifth place.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

Full Results:

1 – Scotty James

2 – Yuto Totsuka

3 – Jan Scherrer

4 – Chase Josey

5 – Danny Davis

6 – Taylor Gold

7 – Toby Miller

8 – Chase Blackwell

Women’s Big Air Final

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

I can say with certainty that Women’s Big Air will be a contender for the most entertaining event of X Games 2020, cemented after the first hit. A massive backside rodeo from Miyabi Onitsuka set the tone to full throttle for the following hour, followed up by a frontside 1080 that would help her sit on top of the podium after the jam. The tricks kept flowing, as did some heavy slams. Anna Gasser, who was having trouble with speed (even after having a skier push her in during practice) nearly put down a triple before a fail that would cause her to lose her helmet. She notably got back on a sled to the top and hit the jump one more time, but it was not enough to crack the top three.

Photo Credit: Mark Clavin

After a revolving potential podium throughout the contest that saw Klaudia and Zoi in medal contention, nobody could stop a Japanese sweep of the podium! Miyabi and Kokomo Murase stomped trick after trick and Reira Iwabuchi landed a last minute front double 10 for third. If there was an event to re-watch from today, this is most definitely it. Full results below!

Results:

1 – Miyabi Onitsuka

2 – Kokomo Murase

3 – Reira Iwabuchi

4 – Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

5 – Laurie Blouin

6 – Klaudia Medlova

7 – Jamie Anderson

8 – Anna Gasser

Keep an eye out for more from our time is Aspen dropping all week.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!