Yawgoons 22—The Goons Go To Switzerland!

The first surprise edit has come out of hiding during quarantine… and hopefully it won’t be the last!

Highly adaptable and accustomed to using a plethora of different tools… it is only right that the Yawgoons left Rhode Island for a bit to visit the home of the Swiss Army Knife. We asked Marcus Rand about the change of scenery for Yawgoons 22 and he just simply answered, “The Yawgoons have always wanted to see Switzerland.” Linking up with surprise guests Yung Doli, Kevin Backstrom, and Elio Fumagalli in LAAX, the crew used their Vans connections to make it all happen. But don’t worry, there is still plenty of shredding at their local hill made famous by their past decade of riding. Featuring Dylan Gamache, Marcus Rand, Brian Skorupski, Yung Doli, Kevin Backstrom, Elio Fumagalli, Kas Lemmens, David Djité, Cam Danchak, Paul Danchak, Cole Navin, and Ryan Miranda. Filming by Dr.B with help from Paul Danchak, Marcus Rand, and Theo Acworth.

More from SNOWBOARDER Magazine here!